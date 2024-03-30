Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 12,937 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

