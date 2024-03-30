Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 32,349 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,349 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.4% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,331 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

