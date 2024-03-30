Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock remained flat at $60.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.44. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $67.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.