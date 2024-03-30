Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.17

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 196939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Holcim Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Holcim Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.