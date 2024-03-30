Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 109 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.92. 682,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,448. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.66. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

