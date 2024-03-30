Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

