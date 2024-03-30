Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $3.22. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 3,624 shares changing hands.

Hysan Development Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

