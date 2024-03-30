IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.39

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 5874570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

