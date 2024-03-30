Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $154.49

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.49 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.90). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 150.70 ($1.90), with a volume of 789,870 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ibstock
Ibstock Price Performance
Ibstock Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,000.00%.
Ibstock Company Profile
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone.
