Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.42

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.42 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.35), with a volume of 257,775 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.
