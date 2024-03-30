Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.42

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.42 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.35), with a volume of 257,775 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.34. The stock has a market cap of £44.36 million, a PE ratio of -697.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

