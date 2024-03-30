iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 28.3%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 28.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 7,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

iMetal Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

