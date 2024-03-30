Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. 340,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

