Insider Buying: EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU) Insider Acquires A$14,976.72 in Stock

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Pager acquired 136,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$14,976.72 ($9,788.71).

Jonathan Pager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EDU alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Jonathan Pager bought 63,848 shares of EDU stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,959.43 ($4,548.65).

EDU Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EDU Company Profile

EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia. The company offers vocational education and training services, including accredited certificate and diploma level courses in health and community services. It also provides higher education services in the areas of creative therapies, counselling and psychotherapy, and early childhood education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EDU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.