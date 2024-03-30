Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £432,485.55 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($546,550.68).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 743 ($9.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 798.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 848.42. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 718.80 ($9.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,234 ($15.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,516.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,265.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.75) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

