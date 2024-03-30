Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells 12,084 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.