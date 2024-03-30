Insider Selling: Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Insider Sells £21,060 in Stock

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Free Report) insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £21,060 ($26,614.43).

Avingtrans Stock Performance

AVG stock opened at GBX 390 ($4.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.83. Avingtrans plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454.85 ($5.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £128.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,052.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,631.58%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

