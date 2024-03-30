Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells 88,431 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,201.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $79,620.31.

NYSE RSI opened at $6.51 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

