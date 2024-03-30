Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Insperity were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $90.80 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

