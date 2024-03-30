Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the February 29th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.48% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

INBS stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $1.17. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 266.16% and a negative net margin of 544.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Stories

