Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intellinetics ( NYSEAMERICAN:INLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

