Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
