Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 259,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 663,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Interactive Strength Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRNR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 342,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,421. Interactive Strength has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Strength

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interactive Strength stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Interactive Strength as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.