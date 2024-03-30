International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.07 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INPP opened at GBX 124 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00 and a beta of 0.26. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.96 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.38.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

