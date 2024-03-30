International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.07 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
International Public Partnerships Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of INPP opened at GBX 124 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00 and a beta of 0.26. International Public Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.96 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.38.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
