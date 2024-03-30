Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stake Cut by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,549. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

