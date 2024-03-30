Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

