Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

