Investments & Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 5,810 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

