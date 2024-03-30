Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

