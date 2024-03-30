Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

