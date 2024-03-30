Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.
