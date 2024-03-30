Investors Buy High Volume of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 66,059 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 50,695 call options.

MSOS opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

