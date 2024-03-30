Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.93 ($0.30), with a volume of 208379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.30).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.