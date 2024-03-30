Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Iris Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRAA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Iris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in Iris Acquisition by 3,491.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

