iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is New Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

