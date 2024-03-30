iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

