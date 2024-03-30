iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on April 5th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

