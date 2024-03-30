iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3124 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,883 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

