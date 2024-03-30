iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 29th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB opened at $51.60 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

