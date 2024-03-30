iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 5th

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2268 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,556,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

