iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 5th

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1853 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

USIG opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 209,213 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,813,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,546,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

