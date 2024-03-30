iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 5th

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1346 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ICVT opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.