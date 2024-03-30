iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

