iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

