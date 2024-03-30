iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $527.16

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $527.16 and last traded at $525.73, with a volume of 4697780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.37 and its 200 day moving average is $470.26. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.