iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $525.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

