iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is MBL Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 244,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 84,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 136,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
