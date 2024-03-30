iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declares Dividend of $0.15

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

