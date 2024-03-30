iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.18

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $128.02, with a volume of 17560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

