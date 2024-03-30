iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.