iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,550,105,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

