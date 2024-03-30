iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on April 5th

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2559 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

